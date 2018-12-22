Memphis woman found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was found shot and killed in her car early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 600 block of Harrell in Binghampton.
Officers found a silver vehicle with a dead woman inside. Investigators noticed multiple gunshots wounds on her body.
MPD has not released the identity of the woman at this time.
No suspect information is available.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
