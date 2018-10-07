Memphis woman found shot and killed in her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators found a Memphis woman shot and killed in a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Woodlake Circle in the Woodlake Apartments near Oakhaven.
Police found one female inside her vehicle who had been shot and killed.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approximately 3am, officers recieved a shooting call at 3304 Woodlake Circle. Officers located one female inside her vehicle who had been shot. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 7, 2018
