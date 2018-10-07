  • Memphis woman found shot and killed in her vehicle

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators found a Memphis woman shot and killed in a vehicle early Sunday morning.

    Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Woodlake Circle in the Woodlake Apartments near Oakhaven.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police found one female inside her vehicle who had been shot and killed.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories