Memphis woman goes missing after argument with her boyfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a missing woman in Memphis.
Hannah Pickette, 27, had an argument with her boyfriend Frank Rose. Police said she was refusing to go to Lakeside Behavioral Health System.
Pickette was last seen walking south on Russwood.
Investigators said Hannah is bipolar and under the influence at the time of her disappearance.
Hannah is 5'6", 200 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a red and white shirt with green shorts.
If you have any information on Hannah's appearance, please reach out to the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}