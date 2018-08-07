Memphis woman hit by car during morning traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police investigated a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Highland and Midland early Tuesday morning.
The victim told FOX13 she was hit by a car, then knocked to the ground. The driver then sped off.
The victim said she hurt her arm when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital by her friends.
No description of the suspect is available at this time.
Please call MPD at 528-CASH if you have any additional information on this incident.
