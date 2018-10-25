0 Memphis woman homeless after mold-infested apartment roof caves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Raleigh woman is homeless after her roof caved in and learned her home is mold infested.

Unika Jackson’s frustration became more apparent as she walked FOX13 through the apartment she says is unlivable.

"This is day three and I'm homeless," Jackson said.

Jackson said Tuesday morning the ceiling in her bathroom caved in at Hunters Ridge Apartments.

Water also damaged her walls in two of her bedrooms.

"My children could've been in here brushing their teeth and the ceiling could have fell in on them,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the problems with apartment have been going on for the last several months.

She said the smell of mold has always been in the apartment.

Jackson said every time she complained to management, nothing ever happened. She didn't hear from them at all -- that is, until she called code enforcement.

"They didn't get in touch with me until I got in touch with code enforcement,” Jackson said.

Jackson said after her roof caved in she called code enforcement.

FOX13 went to the leasing office to speak with management at 4:45 p.m. The office appeared to be closed before the official closing time at 5 p.m.

According to Shelby County Environmental Court records, the owner, WI Memphis, received a summons.

FOX13 did some digging and discovered WI Memphis owns several other properties in Memphis.

According to court records, they have been cited by code enforcement for violations at other properties.

Records show after appearing in court the cases were dismissed after the property came in compliance.

"All I ask for them to do was break my lease and compensate me some of my rent back, so I can roll because this apartment is not livable,” Jackson said.

FOX13 called WI Memphis multiple times, but there has not been a response.

WI Memphis will be back in Environmental Court for the Hunters Ridge Apartments Oct. 31.

