Memphis woman in critical condition after car crashes into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is in critical condition after her car crashed into a pole in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Semmes Street.
At 9:24 p.m. MPD was on the scene of an accident at Lamar and Semmes. This was a 1 car crash where the car struck a pole. A female victim was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2018
According to MPD, the woman’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.
She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
