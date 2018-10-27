  • Memphis woman in critical condition after car crashes into pole

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is in critical condition after her car crashed into a pole in Memphis. 

    Police said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Semmes Street. 

    According to MPD, the woman’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. 

    She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said. 

