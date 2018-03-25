Memphis woman in critical condition after early morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews were called to an apartment fire at 6:30 Sunday morning in Binghampton.
Investigators told FOX13 a woman was pulled from the flames.
The victim pulled from the flames is in critical condition.
MFD extinguished the fire in the 3000 block of Waynoka Ave. about 45 minutes later.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is digging to find out what caused the early morning flames. See a full report tonight at 5.
