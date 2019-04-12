Memphis woman indicted for hit-and-run death of 47-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was indicted on April 11 for charges of hitting and killing a pedestrian last year and leaving the accident scene, according to Shelby County District's documents.
Jasmine Jenkins, 30, hit and killed a pedestrian on Sept. 1, 2018 in Whitehaven, according to documents.
According to investigators, shortly before 10 p.m. that night, Jenkins was driving eastbound on Winchester Road, near Swinnea Road when she changed lanes to avoid a disabled car.
Investigators reported that Jenkins' vehicle struck and killed Marlon Hunter, 47, who was in the roadway directing cars away from the disabled vehicle.
According to officers, Jenkins did not stop and continued driving east on Winchester. She was arrested and charged four days after the incident.
Jenkins is free on a $10,000 bond on the felony charge.
