Memphis woman indicted for murder after fiancé stabbed to death during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges for stabbing her fiancé to death.
According to investigators, the victim was found in his car in the 6300 block of North Fawn Hollow Circle in Hickory Ridge on Dec. 1, 2018.
Officers found Roosevelt Stamps, 48, dead inside the vehicle from a stab wound.
The next day, Katrina Taylor, 36 – who was the victim’s fiancé – surrendered to police.
Investigators said Taylor stabbed Stamps to death during an argument while they were in the vehicle.
Taylor is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Shelby County Women’s Jail East.
