Memphis woman indicted on murder, corpse abuse charges after body found in closet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after the body of her 62-year-old roommate, Stephen Carter, was discovered hidden in a plastic tub in a bedroom closet in August, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
27-year-old Tkeyah Fullilove is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 30 police responded to a complaint about a foul odor coming from a home in the 300 block of Lema Place near Decatur and Delmar. That's just north of the medical center.
Related: Foul odor leads to discovery of body in closet, police say
Court documents show officers found a plastic tote inside a closet with a pile of clothes covering up a decomposing body.
The victim was identified as Stephen Carter. Police say he had been stabbed to death and had blunt force trauma to the head.
The case is being handled by the DA's Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit, which prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman shot while sitting inside car, police say
- Man says he found scorpion in berries bought at grocery store
- 14-year-old boy faces hate crime charges, accused of advertising 'slave for sale' in Illinois
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}