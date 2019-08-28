Memphis woman indicted on theft and TennCare fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis woman on charges of fraud and theft.
In 2016, TBI Agents began investigating allegations that Duran Toney falsified documentation for TennCare services provided for a family member that were never received.
During the investigation, agents developed information that timesheets were submitted by two former caregivers of Toney's family member between January 2015 and February 2017.
However, Agents determined those services were never provided and the caregivers did not submit the timesheets.
Toney was indicted in July 2019 and was arrested on August 19, she was booked into the Shelby County East Women's.
