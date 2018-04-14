Memphis woman kidnapped, city watch issued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing woman.
Debra Robinson was last seen at the McDonald's in the 4600 block of Quince by her son around noon Friday.
Police said he texted her husband, Kevin Robinson, saying a red car was following her. That message was sent at 1:12 Friday.
Debra told her husband a white man with red hair grabbed her.
Officers said Debra is a white 36-year-old female with blonde hair. She's 120 to 125 lbs., with brown eyes.
Debra was last seen wearing a pink shirt with gray jobbing pants.
If you have seen Debra Robinson, please call Memphis Police at 901-636-3569.
