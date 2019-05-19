Memphis woman killed after shots were fired into her home, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A criminal is on the run after a woman was killed in South Memphis late Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Norfolk around 10:40 p.m.
Police found one female shot on the scene. She was rushed to Regional One and pronounced dead at the hospital.
MPD has not identified the woman killed at this time.
Investigators said the suspect did not know the victim. No suspect description is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
