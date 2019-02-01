Memphis woman killed husband with kitchen knife after he asked for divorce, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly killed her husband.
Teresa Post, 50, was arrested outside her home on Rhonda Street Thursday night. She was charged with second degree murder.
Police were called to the couple’s home regarding a “man down.” When officers arrived, they found David Perkins unresponsive in the front yard with a stab wound to the chest.
Perkins was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.
Teresa Post was still at the home when police arrived. She told police the victim was her husband, and she stabbed him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers found s kitchen knife in the front yard near the suspect.
Post told police she and Perkins were arguing inside the house when he asked for a divorce. He walked outside, and she watched him through the window, according to the affidavit.
The 50-year-old said she saw Perkins learning down by the tires of their vehicle, and she thought he was going to cut them.
Post went outside and pushed Perkins away from the car, at which point she allegedly saw a box cutter in his hand. When he stood up and turned around, she “stuck him one time with the kitchen knife,” according to information in the arrest affidavit.
David Perkins’ death was ruled a criminal homicide by the Medical Examiner’s office. Teresa Post was booked and charged with his murder.
