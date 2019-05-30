0 Memphis woman killed in car crash coming home from Memorial Day cookout in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family lost a loved one after she was killed in a Memorial Day crash in Mississippi.

Kayla Pittman, 24, was killed in Ocean Springs, Miss. after police said her husband ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into another car.

Pittman’s family told FOX13 they are devastated by the news. And now they are doing what they can to bring her back home for her funeral.

“I just couldn’t believe it and it still hasn’t kicked in yet that she’s not here with us no more,” said Gail Brooks, Pittman’s aunt.

Pittman and her husband were on their way home after a Memorial Day cookout around 9:45 p.m. when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Police said he tried to make a left turn onto Highway 57 from Highway 90 and collided with a car coming the opposite direction.

Investigators said Pittman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene. Pittman’s husband had minor injuries but is going to be okay.

That accident was the only deadly crash investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol over the holiday weekend.

“Her family was very important to her, her kids were her life,” said Joanie Smith, her grandmother. “Her husband – they worshiped each other, and they were basically inseparable.”

Smith said they used to visit Memphis monthly since she was born and raised in the city.

Now, the entire family is working to bring Pittman back to Memphis for her final resting place. Smith told FOX13 she started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for expenses.

“Due to her age, you don’t think about expenses like this. And I mean I’m very appreciative of all the support that we have. We don’t have anyone in Mississippi,” Smith said.

Brooks told FOX13 they are trying to stay strong as they remember a life cut too short.

“She would do anything to help anyone. She was a laughing, caring person,” Brooks said.

Pittman’s family said they hope to get her back to Memphis this week so they can have a funeral shortly afterward.

Her husband, who was critically injured in the crash is now in the ICU.

Pittman is survived by two young children. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

