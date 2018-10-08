Memphis woman killed, man charged with murder after hitting her with his car

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Memphis neighborhood.
Santrez Traylor, 34, is accused of hitting the 31-year-old woman with his car around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to MPD.
This murder stemmed from a Domestic Violence incident between the victim and Traylor. The preliminary information indicated that Traylor hit the victim with his vehicle.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 8, 2018
Officers originally responded to a home in the 3200 block of Carnes Avenue for someone who was armed.
After an initial investigation, police said information indicated that Traylor hit the woman with his car, which caused her death.
Traylor ran away from the scene before officers arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
MPD didn’t specify if Traylor was armed at the time of the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
