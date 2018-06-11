  • Memphis woman kills three puppies during fight with boyfriend, MPD says

    A woman is under arrest for cruelty to animals after she killed three of her boyfriend's puppies during a fight, police said. 

    Memphis police say Jarica Brown and her boyfriend started fighting on Sunday. 

    According to a report, Brown poked her boyfriend in the chest with a knife and threatened to stab him.

    Brown then gathered six of the family's 10-day-old pit bulls, threw them on the ground, and kicked them, MPD said. 

    Three of the dogs died.

    Brown was arrested and taken to the Domestic Violence Bureau. 

