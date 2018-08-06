Memphis woman lied about being carjacked outside Midtown home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman made up a story about being carjacked by two men to cover up her own mistake, according to arrest documents obtained by FOX13.
Christie Osbourn, 45, is charged with False Reporting, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Failure to Report an Accident and Duty to Exercise Due Care. The charges stem from an accident on July 8 that she never reported.
Osbourn called police that day and told officers she had been carjacked by two males outside her Midtown home. Officers took the report and entered the car into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators later learned her vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex in Lakeland. SCSO said it had crashed into a pond and was abandoned.
By the time Osbourn reported that she had been carjacked, the vehicle had already been recovered from the pond by SCSO, according to the arrest affidavit.
On August 2, Osbourn was arrested. She gave police a statement in which she admitted to making up the carjacking. She also told officers she crashed into the pond, left the scene, and reported the car as stolen once she got home, according to court records.
Osbourn has bonded out of jail.
