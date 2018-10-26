  • Memphis woman missing after walking away from Regional One

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a 29-year-old woman that walked away from Regional One in Downtown.

    Officers say Aleisha Hill-Dodson has been missing since 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

    Investigators tell FOX13 Aleisha requires medication.

    She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes.

    Aleisha also has dark complexion, black dreadlocks, brown eyes, weighs 109 lbs and is 5' 02".

    If you have seen Aleisha Hill-Dodson, contact the Memphis Police Department.

