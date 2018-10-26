Memphis woman missing after walking away from Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a 29-year-old woman that walked away from Regional One in Downtown.
Officers say Aleisha Hill-Dodson has been missing since 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
Investigators tell FOX13 Aleisha requires medication.
She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes.
Aleisha also has dark complexion, black dreadlocks, brown eyes, weighs 109 lbs and is 5' 02".
If you have seen Aleisha Hill-Dodson, contact the Memphis Police Department.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrested Memphis pastor skipped court appearance, preached on Facebook Live instead
- Teen returns home from after-school job, killed in drive-by shooting
- Man backpacking across the country found dead in Memphis creek
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}