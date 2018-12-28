0 Memphis woman not facing charges after shooting man she claims broke into her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (12/28) The woman accused of shooting a man after she said he broke into her car will not face criminal charges, according to Memphis police.

The woman, who has not been identified, was detained Thursday after the incident.

However, MPD officials confirmed she will not be charged in this case.

Jhatavieus Corley, the man who the woman is accused of shooting, will be charged by police. He was taken to Regional One following the incident in critical condition.

However, police told FOX13 he is expected to survive his injuries.

Corley was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property $1,000 or less.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman accused of shooting a man after she said he broke into her car was detained by Memphis police.

That man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the shooting around 7 a.m. at the Brentwood Place Apartments in Northeast Memphis.

Spoke w/ a woman who says she called police after a woman shot a man accused of breaking into cars at Brentwood Place off Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis. She says “I was in my bed and I heard a loud Gunshot and somebody was saying somebody help me,” she said. That story at 5. — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) December 27, 2018

Police said the woman – who has not yet been identified – shot him when it appeared he was breaking into her car.

Officers said at least two cars, including the woman’s, had smashed out windows. And it is possible that items were stolen.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they have a woman detained here on the scene at Brentwood Place Apartments. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/oCdjQzeb31 — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) December 27, 2018

A neighbor at the Brentwood Place Apartments told FOX13 she woke up after hearing a loud gunshot at the complex.

“I was in my bed, and I heard a loud gunshot and somebody was saying, ‘somebody help me,’” said Kashonica Nisby.

Nisby ran outside as soon as she heard a woman crying for help Thursday morning. That is when she called police.

“This lady, she was pointing her gun at the victim that was laying down and she was saying somebody call the police,” Nisby said. “And she was shaking, and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Investigators are focusing on a pile of clothing found at the scene and submitting it for evidence. An officer told FOX13 those items were likely stolen from the cars at the complex.

Nisby said she saw the woman’s purse and clothes laying on the ground, and that car trunks were popped open.

“She said that he was breaking into the cars over there across the street,” said Nisby. “She said she shot in the air, but he was laying face down on the ground.”

Neighbors said the woman accused of shooting the man could have handled the situation in a better way.

“I wouldn’t have took it that far, I wouldn’t have,” said Nisby. “I probably would have just called the police.”

FOX13 reached out to the apartment complex for a statement. However, the corporate office was unable to accept messages since the mailbox was full.

