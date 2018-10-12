0 Memphis woman opens up about poor living conditions inside former apartment

A Memphis woman is moving out of her apartment because she said the living conditions are so bad, she can’t take it anymore.

Crystal Price told FOX13 she decided to take action because no one was taking responsibility at the Bent Tree Apartment complex near the airport.

“It was just disgusting to be here,” Price said. “I got up and moved my family.”

Price told FOX13 it started in late June when she moved in. She had no air conditioning from Day 1, and she said everything spiraled down from there.

“I noticed it was a leak coming from my hallway bathroom,” Price said. “The mold had got so bad I had started getting sick.”

Price said then water poured from her bathroom ceiling, even after she was told it was fixed.

The paint also was peeling off the walls. Price said she had to move for her family’s sake.

“We’re not animals, you’re supposed to – the same way you live at home – you should want your tenants to live the same way,” Price said.

Officials at the apartment complex issued a statement regarding the issues Price described:

Our policy is that we turn emergency tickets within 24-48 hours. Ms. Price unit had a leak from upstairs the ticket was processed within 24 hours. Ms. Price then came back to the office and reported the leak once again. Our maintenance team tried to enter the unit and minor children were home alone. It is our policy that we do not have our maintenance team enter the units with minor children. During the next attempt to fix the mold issue our maintenance team witnessed Ms. Price moving out of the unit. The unit is now vacant, and we will make sure that the issues are fixed. In addition, we will not move anyone in the unit until all issues have been resolved. It is our deepest apology that Ms. Price moved because retaining our residents is one of our main priorities.

