0 Memphis woman purchased bad gas from station, has not received money for car repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver said she bought bad gas, costing her hundreds of dollars in repairs.

It happened at the Marathon gas station on South Mendenhall Road. Now, she is trying to get a refund for her repairs.

Almost two weeks later, she still hasn’t gotten any money back from the gas station.

So now, Lori Reece is warning drivers to keep a close eye on their gas and make sure it does not look clear.

Reece said she had never had a problem at the Marathon gas station until March 11. The day after she filled up her car, the car had to be towed to a Toyota dealership.

The workers at the dealership told Reece it was bad gas.

“Never had this happened to me before, so how would I know?” she said.

Reece said she talked with the Marathon store manager and showed him an invoice for nearly $700 for her car repairs.

“You know, pulled him to the side trying to be cordial, saying I think we can deal with this like adults but no response. I gave him my business card, my cell number. I provided him a copy of the invoice,” she said.

But two weeks later, she hasn’t gotten a follow up or her money. She even called the state and filed a complaint.

The Department of Agriculture sent inspectors to the gas station on March 14. The inspectors found water in the tanks and shut down the pumps for a day.

By the next day, the state conducted additional testing and the gas quality passed inspection.

“It bothered me because I have a brand new car,” Reece said. “I haven’t had any car a year and had to have this bad experience to your car.”

FOX13 emailed and called Marathon’s corporate office but we didn’t get a response. FOX13 also called the store but the owner wasn’t available.

Reece said she does not want to pursue legal action, but she will if she has to.

“I had to come out my pocket $700 - it’s not fair to the consumers who go to this store,” she said.

A state spokesperson said there are multiple ways for water to get into gas, like rain and it can be found in new shipments.

The spokesperson said this Marathon gas station received a new gas shipment on the same day Reece got her gas.

