0 Memphis woman receives more than $450K in lawsuit against furniture store's robocallers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman got revenge after receiving dozens of robocalls a day for two years.

Veronica Davis said it started after she purchased furniture from Conn’s Appliances.

The woman won $459,000 because she told robocallers to stop and she continued to get multiple phone calls per day.

“When I saw this with Conns I said, 'Oh yeah that’s it, that’s it. That’s what I want and that’s what I got,'" Davis said.

Davis said she searched forever to find the perfect shade of red for her new furniture.

She bought two couches from Conn’s and thought it was a done deal but then she started getting dozens of phone calls.

“They just made my good days bad and my bad days worse,” Davis said.

She received dozens of robocalls every day even though she paid for the furniture on time each month.

“I even tried to block them, they call from different numbers. My phone wouldn’t let my number block anymore numbers,” Davis said.

She received a total of 306 calls.

At the time she did not know the robocallers were breaking the law.

“If you tell someone to stop calling and they continue calling you they are breaking the law,” said Frank Kerney, Davis' attorney.

Kerney sued the company under the telephone consumer protection act.

He explains the law regulates how businesses use robocalls to contact customers.

“If you tell someone to stop calling, the law says they must stop calling using that automatic telephone dialing system,” Kerney said.

He said if the person continues to call write down their name and number.

If the companies don’t stop they could be fined from $500 to $1500 per phone call if you take them to court.

“Very frustrating, being intimidated, harassed,” Davis said.

Davis said she wanted to share her story to help others who may find themselves with a similar problem.

“That’s not fair to anyone to have to be called numerous of times regarding a bill and especially if you are not late,” Davis said.

