Memphis woman robbed with shotgun while sitting in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a two men armed with a shotgun robbed a woman near Colonial Acres.
In May 2018, police responded to a robbery in the 4300 block of Dunn Ave.
The victim told police she was sitting in her car waiting for her boyfriend to come home when two men approached her armed with a shotgun.
She told investigators the men demanded her property, took her phone, then began to walk away.
Trending stories:
- Man shot and robbed in Memphis apartment complex
- Woman spent night with man, had guys ransack his house when he drove her home, police say
- Family of 3 escapes overnight house fire in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said the woman was on the phone with her boyfriend before the robbery.
The boyfriend told police she abruptly hung up the phone. Once he pulled up the residence, he noticed two men were standing near his girlfriend's car.
When he got closer to the residence, one suspect began firing his shotgun. The shots shatter his window and hit the baseball cap on his head.
After an investigation Avion Brown was developed as a suspect. Brown was later identified as the man armed with the shotgun.
Once Brown was arrested, he gave an oral statement denying being involved in the robbery.
Brown was charged and taken to 201 Poplar.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}