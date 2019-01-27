0 Memphis woman said 'I shot him' after killing man who shorted her money, witness says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a man was found shot and killed in front of a Frayser home.

Investigators were called to the 3200 block of University St. Monday morning.

MPD said Christopher Williams was found unresponsive lying in the front yard of a home. MFD pronounced Williams dead on the scene.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled his death a criminal homicide due to a gunshot wound.

Investigators got the victim’s phone records and developed Champagne Cathey as a suspect.

Several witnesses identified Cathey as a person who was known to the victim, according to MPD.

Investigators said Cathey asked a witness to take her to the victim’s house to “make some money in exchange for sex.”

The witness told police when they arrived at the victim’s house, he waited in the car while the suspect went inside the house.

About 30 minutes later, the witness heard a pop and saw an unknown man run past his car with something illuminating from his hand. The man yelled out something, then continued to run away from the scene.

Cathey abruptly reappeared, got back in the witness’s car and said, “I shot him.”

The witness told police Cathey told him that the victim shorted her on her money, so she shot him. She also told the witness she sent a text to the victim that said, “you raped me,” to cover her tracks, according to police.

Investigators said the witness and Cathey went back to her apartment and told Cathey’s husband what happened.

Cathey also told her husband and the witness she wanted to go back to the victim’s house to retrieve the bullet casings. Witnesses also said Cathey later disposed of the gun.

Police said Cathey admitted to investigators that she went to the victim’s house for exchange for money. She also admitted to being alone with the victim.

Investigators said, she admitted to texting Williams saying he raped her and then lied about him raping her.

However, the suspect denied firing a shot that resulted in the murder of Christopher Williams.

Cathey has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with/fabricating evidence. She currently in jail with a $250,000 bond.

