0 Memphis woman says daughter's boyfriend harassing them both

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been harassing them both.

And police, she claimed, aren’t taking their claims seriously, never mentioning one important piece of the puzzle that could help them.

That piece is the Family Safety Center.

They specifically deal with domestic violence victims, helping them navigate the system for an order of protection. Only the women said police never told them that resource exists.

Nicole Wilson showed FOX13 text messages the man sent her early Wednesday morning.

"That ***** better have fun while she's living, because I'm going to kill that *****, and set her body on fire,” the message said. “I don't care who the **** you, her daddy, whoever are. I'm going to torture that *****. She know it too. That's why she's scared to talk to me."

Wilson said her daughter Jasmine broke up with him about four months ago. That is when the harassment began – first with Jasmine.

When she changed her number, Wilson said he began sending the threats to her, threatening to kill them both, so she called police.

"I'm calling and I'm reaching out to them because I've never been in this situation, but I know domestic violence is real,” Wilson told us.

Wilson added she and her daughter have reached out to MPD several times, hoping to press charges and to seek an order of protection – including Wednesday morning.

"I have two police reports. One this morning. They told me I might need to try to talk to him like he's my child. He's dealing with a broken heart," said Wilson.

MPD said two “obscene and harassing calls” reports are the only record they have of contact with the women.

They said officers told Wilson because her daughter is an adult, she would have to contact them directly, but have no record that she ever did.

Wilson said Jasmine went by MPD on two different occasions but was told they couldn't do anything because the messages weren't sent to her.

"Today was the first time I've ever heard of the Family Safety Center,” Wilson said.

Both the Family Safety and Crime Victims Centers told FOX13 the threats made against Jasmine don't have to be on her own phone.

They both also said police should be sending everyone requesting an order of protection to their offices. They said it's the job of the judges to decide if someone will get an order of protection, not police or even advocates.

Wilson reached out to FOX13 after seeing our coverage on Latarica Stripling.

The Memphis woman was gunned down in front of her children last week. Her estranged husband is accused of pulling the trigger.

Wilson said she doesn’t want the same tragedy to strike her family.

"It's real out here. It's real. I wish MPD would stop taking these threats lightly and listen to these people out here,” Wilson said.

She and her daughter will be going to the Family Safety Center to seek orders of protection this week.

