Memphis woman says father's condition 'rapidly worsened' at VA hospital, now nonresponsive

A Memphis woman is working to have her father transferred from the VA hospital, after concerns about his treatment and level of care.
The Memphis VA has come under fire after an Inspector General report gave the hospital one star out of five, ranking it in the bottom 10 percent nationwide.
Politicians and hospital leaders told FOX13 they believe the hospital is moving in the right direction.
Cassandra Banks disagrees.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with the woman who said the VA hospital has worsened her father’s condition to the point of a vegetative state – on FOX13 News at 10.
