0 Memphis woman says she's homeless after falling for an online rental scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You can find almost anything on Facebook these days, including listings for home rentals.

That’s how Terrika Gray found a home on Trigg Avenue in early November.

She told FOX13 the contractor told her the home would need some additional repairs before it was ready for move in.

“She said she asked, “If I give you two months’ rent and also a deposit, could you work with that in order to get this house into living condition?” and he agreed to that. But a week after paying $1100 and signing a lease, Gray said the home still wasn’t ready.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It took him almost a week to give me a copy of lease and the keys,” she said. “The things that started raising red flags, he didn’t have keys for some of his properties.”

Gray said she continued digging and found out the contractor wasn’t the owner of the home. FOX13 also checked property records and the homeowner information did not match the landlord’s name on the lease.

FOX13 called the contractor for a comment, but he didn’t return the call.

We are choosing not to name the contractor, because right now, he is not being criminally investigated.

A city spokesperson said a code enforcement inspector visited the home this week and marked the home as unlivable. The city spokesperson added the owner should receive an Inspection Report in the next few days at which time, “he/she will be asked to attend a hearing to notify us of the plan to come into compliance.”

Now Gray is scrambling to find a new home for her and her four children. “How would you feel if that was your money? How can I explain that to my children, that we’re at someone else’s home every night?” she asked.

The Better Business Bureau reported more than 440 rental scams across the country last year. The BBB said these scams are so common because they’re so easy to believe.

“The crooks steal the listings off legitimate listing sites. They can lift the photos and the description and then put them up on online classified sites and put them up as if they belong to them and they don’t,” Nancy Crawford with BBB of the Mid-South said.

According to the BBB, Gray is one of the lucky ones because she got a partial refund for the rental this week. Crawford said often when scam victims pay cash, their money is gone for good.

Moving forward, Gray said she'll do more research before taking a chance on another rental.

When you're looking for a rental online, the BBB said if the price is too good to be true - it may be a scam.

The company also suggests that if you see the same property listing on multiple websites with the exact same picture that’s another sign the posting may be a fake one.

BBB says you can find out who owns a property but going to your county assessor’s website.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.