Memphis woman searching for answers after son, grandson killed in shooting at apartment complex

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is speaking out after losing her son and grandson in a South Memphis shooting last week.

Police are still looking for the gunman who shot George Felix and his 17-year-old son Calitri. They are two of five people who were shot, and two of the three killed.

The shooting happened at the Cane Creek Apartments on Sept. 24.

“It’s like there is no end and I don’t know if it’s an answer. I really don’t,” said the mother, who didn’t want to be identified.

She said she’s tired of the killing.

“I had four children. Now, I’m left with three children. It’s just senseless,” she said. “My son checked on me every day all day and I did the same with him.”

Police said they are still looking for the gunman. Witnesses on scene told FOX13 they heard dozens of shots as the killer got away.

Felix's loved ones told FOX13 it started as an argument between his teenage daughter and another girl.

Shots rang out as he tried to defuse the situation.

“Really, is this what’s going on? You want to see people’s life gone. What if it was your child?” Felix’s mother explained.

The family said neither had life insurance. They put together a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and medical costs.

