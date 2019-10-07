0 Memphis woman shares weight loss story after life-changing surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The journey to lose weight can be difficult for anyone. It can be particularly hard for those who need to lose a lot of weight.

Bariatric surgery is often a choice for those looking to lose anywhere from 100 to 200 pounds.

Catina Lowe, a Memphis native, made the decision one year ago to undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Lowe told FOX13 she made that decision while thinking of her mother.

"She passed away at the age of 57 with breast cancer, high blood pressure, and heart disease," said Lowe.

Before deciding to get the surgery, Lowe said it was hard for her to go through her everyday routine.

"I had high blood pressure. I had been on blood pressure pills since the age of 22. I had two asthma pumps that I had to use almost daily," said Lowe.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Bariatric surgery can be a simple surgery according Dr. Robert Wegner, a bariatric surgeon at St. Francis Hospital.

Wegner has performed close to 4,000 bariatric surgeries and has seen how they have transformed patients lives.

"Patients tell me all day long I wish I would've done this 5 years ago 10 years ago. I can travel, I can play with my grandkids," said Wegenr.

Wegner pointed to the growing obesity problem in the Mid-South.

"If you look at the map of the country, this area of the country about 30% of the population probably qualify for surgery," said Wegner.

Lowe said the decision to get the surgery came at night when she was watching TV. In the past year, Lowe told FOX13 her life has drastically changed.

"I haven't taken my asthma medicine in a year. They went down on my blood pressure dosage. It's like, I have so much energy now," said Lowe.

Wegner told FOX13 to qualify for the surgery, an individual has to have a Body Mass Index of 35 or higher.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.