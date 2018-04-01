Memphis woman shoots boyfriend, 34 year age diffrence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Frasyer at 3:31 Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived on the scene in the 2900 block of Wingate.
When police arrived, a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Nicole McKinney, 35, is now behind bars.
She was charged with aggravated assault for shooting her 69-year-old boyfriend.
Nicole McKinney pic.twitter.com/1RH8rm4pa0— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 1, 2018
