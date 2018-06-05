0 Memphis woman shoots boyfriend after being attacked in her house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is fighting for his life Tuesday after being shot by his girlfriend, and police said it stemmed from domestic violence.

It happened on 600 block of Pawnee Avenue in Westwood around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators told FOX13, the woman originally called 911 Monday night because she was afraid of her abusive boyfriend.

An officer came by her home. Investigators said she apparently left for the night, and so did the boyfriend.

The girlfriend and boyfriend were involved in a fight around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, MPD says. The woman left the home to get help. But returned later on in the morning. She thought her boyfriend was gone, but he was able to sneak back inside.

He jumped out and started attacking her. She then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen.

The woman also called police saying she shot her boyfriend in self-defense.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is currently fighting for his life.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed.

There are many ways to get help if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship. You can visit the Shelby County Domestic Violence Services program and the national Family Safety Center websites.

You can also call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

