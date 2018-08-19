Memphis woman shoots up home with pregnant woman and three kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A southeast Memphis home was shot up with seven people inside, including a pregnant woman and three children on Tuesday.
Police were called to the 8500 block of Meadow Vale Dr. to respond to an aggravated assault.
The family was in their kitchen when they heard several shots being fired into their home. Their home was struck six times, while an SUV (which was inside the garage) was hit once.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police searching for suspect involved in two Memphis bank robberies
- 1 person killed after crashing motorcycle in Memphis
- All 3 bodies of missing Colorado family recovered as father appears in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators told FOX13 there was damage to the garage door, brick walls inside the residence and a window.
Detectives recovered twelve .40 shell casings from the scene.
Police obtained video that showed two vehicles driving up to the houses where the incident happened.
The victim told MPD she was receiving harassing text messages and calls from her boyfriend's child's mother, Naudia Goodman, 21.
The text messages said, "Tell him (the boyfriend) to come outside," according to MPD.
Officers say there were several other texts calling the girlfriend several derogatory terms after she asked Goodman to stop texting her.
Another witness on the scene saw two women in the first vehicle. The witness was also able to identify Goodman as one of the women.
Goodman was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and harassment.
Goodman has a bond of $75,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}