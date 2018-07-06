  • Memphis woman shot and killed in Crosstown neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A Memphis woman was shot and killed in the Crosstown area Friday afternoon.

    Police arrived on the scene at 12:02 in the 1300 block of Snowden.

    Officers told FOX13 two victims were on the scene, one man and one woman. 

    Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

    Police say the female victim later died from her injures.

    The suspect is believed to be wearing a white shirt and black pants

    If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

