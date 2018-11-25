Memphis woman shot and robbed in apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Suspects are still on the run after a woman was shot and robbed at the Highland Hills Apartments in Hickory Hill.
Police responded to the robbery at 11:10 Friday night in the 2800 block of Terri Crest.
Investigators told FOX13 a woman was shot during a robbery on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspects were wearing all black with masks.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. The victim has not been identified by police.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
On 11/23 at 11:10 p.m. officers responded to a Robbery at 2822 Terri Crest. Officers located a female victim who was shot during the robbery. She was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 25, 2018
The suspects are described as black men wearing all black with a mask.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}