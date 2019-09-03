0 Memphis woman speaks out after noticing man filming up her dress at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman said she was shopping for pots and pans to cook for the Labor Day Holiday, but was not prepared for what happened to her in the check-out line of Family Dollar.

“It was kind of traumatizing because I’m constantly thinking about it all the time. Why me? What was he thinking?” Alisha Branham said.

Branham said she turned around in line and happened to notice a man filming up her dress.

“I saw his light on his phone as he was trying to pull it of his pocket,” she said.

Branham showed FOX13 the dress she was wearing that day and said she’s afraid she’ll never feel comfortable wearing dresses in public again. She said the man was allegedly following her around the store even before she caught him.

“From the footage police seen, he was already filming me before then. I just so happened to catch him when I looked back that time,” Branham said.

The police report said once the store supervisor noticed what was happening, they said something, and the man ran out of the store. The suspect got into a tan jeep with an unknown tag, according to the police report.

Branham said she wants the surveillance footage released so the man can be caught. FOX13 went to that Family Dollar on Knight Arnold Road to ask for the footage, but managers said we would have to contact the corporate office.

FOX13 reached out to them and Memphis Police. An MPD spokesperson said she’s working to get a hold of that video for the public so the man may be identified.

“I don’t know where he is now, and he did get away. I want him to go to jail and I don’t want nobody else to go through this,” Branham said.

As soon as we get that picture, we will share it with you both on-air and online.

