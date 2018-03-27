  • Memphis woman stabbed 4 times at East End skating rink

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was stabbed four times at East End skating rink Sunday night, according to MPD. 

    Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at Regional One early Monday. The victims told police they were approached by an unknown suspect when a woman started fighting one of them.

    The victim told police she fell to the ground, then the suspect pulled a knife out and stabbed her. She was stabbed twice in her left side and twice in the left thigh.

    Another person went to help the victim, but three men began punching her in the face.

    Four suspects, one woman and three men, then ran from the scene.

    Officers said the victims then went to Regional One. They are both in non-critical condition. 

