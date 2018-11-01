Memphis woman stabbed in the head during argument over ‘too many lights on' in house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in the head during an argument over lights inside a rooming home.
The incident happened Tuesday around 3 p.m., MPD said.
According to police, the victim – Kimberly Robins – was inside her room at the house in the 1700 block of Foster Avenue when she got into an argument with another tenant.
Robins told investigators that argument was about there being “too many lights on in the house.”
During the argument, the suspect – identified as David Dockery – threatened Robins, according to a police affidavit.
“If you turn them off again, I am going to cut your throat,” Dockery said.
Shortly after, when Robins was standing in the doorway of the house, she said Dockery pushed her into the door, which caused the glass to break.
A physical confrontation ensued, and at one point Dockery pulled out a knife and stabbed Robins in the head, investigators said.
Robins had to get three staples to close the laceration in her head.
Police arrested Dockery Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault.
