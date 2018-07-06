MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 6:02 P.M.: Relatives confirm Britney Algood, 18, was the woman stabbed in the head during a neighborhood fight.
JUST IN: Relative confirmed with me the victim in the Knight Arnold stabbing is 18-year-old Britney Algood. A recent high school graduate. pic.twitter.com/XCVBF8zD22— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) July 6, 2018
Memphis police responded to a deadly stabbing in Hickory Hill Thursday evening.
Investigators were called to the 6200 block of Knight Arnold around 5:50 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, officers found two women fighting (who knew each other).
FOX13 viewers say one woman was stabbed in the head.
"Once she pulled off, the victim was bleeding heavily," said a witness.
The witness FOX13 spoke with said he was leaving work when he saw the commotion. He said many spectators were around with cell phone camera's rolling.
"One girl had her camera out and was hitting the girl at the same time her friend was dying," she said.
Police say Algood was taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle where she later died as a result of her injures.
The person responsible for the stabbing remained on the scene. She was later detained by officers.
No charges have been filed at this point. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
FOX13 also asked MPD if they consider the homicide to be justifiable. Police have yet to respond.
