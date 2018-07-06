Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13's Tony Atkins is headed to the scene of the fight. He's working to learn what led to the fight and who was involved. Watch a full report on FOX13 News at 5.
Memphis police responded to a deadly stabbing in Hickory Hill Thursday evening.
Investigators were called to the 6200 block of Knight Arnold around 5:50 p.m.
Trending stories:
- Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there
- Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
When police arrived on the scene, officers found two women fighting (who knew each other).
One woman was stabbed in the head and taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle where she later died as a result of her injures.
The person responsible for the stabbing remained on the scene. She was later detained by officers.
No charges have been filed at this point. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}