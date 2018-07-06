  • Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    Memphis police responded to a deadly stabbing in Hickory Hill Thursday evening.

    Investigators were called to the 6200 block of Knight Arnold around 5:50 p.m.

    When police arrived on the scene, officers found two women fighting (who knew each other).

    One woman was stabbed in the head and taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle where she later died as a result of her injures.

    The person responsible for the stabbing remained on the scene. She was later detained by officers.

    No charges have been filed at this point. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

