Memphis woman stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was stabbed in Frayser early Saturday morning.

    Police responded to the stabbing in the 2800 block of Falling Stream Dr. at 4:54 a.m.

    MPD told FOX13 a female was stabbed in the neck and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect was known to the victim, according to MPD.

    He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants, and gray Nikes before he fled the scene.

    If you have any information on this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

