Memphis woman stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was stabbed in Frayser early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the stabbing in the 2800 block of Falling Stream Dr. at 4:54 a.m.
MPD told FOX13 a female was stabbed in the neck and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
At 4:54 a.m. MPD responded to a wounding at 2822 Falling Stream Drive. A female victim was stabbed in the neck and was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2018
The suspect is known to the victim. He was wearing a gray shirt, brown pants and gray Nikes as he fled.
The suspect was known to the victim, according to MPD.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants, and gray Nikes before he fled the scene.
If you have any information on this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Frayser neighborhood
- Mid-South high school football team honor player who died after collapsing on field
- FBI recovers enough fentanyl during raid to kill nearly 14 percent of Mississippi population
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}