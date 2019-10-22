Memphis woman trapped in her car during early morning storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heartbeats were racing this morning as 60 mph winds blazed through parts of East Memphis leaving tree limbs splattered across a major intersection during rush hour traffic.
Even more frightening start to the morning for Cynthia Wall, who found herself trapped in her car.
She told FOX13, "I was scared to death, scared absolutely to death."
Cynthia said, "I got out to get ready for work, and I was cranking the car and all of a sudden, that tree hit my car, my son's car, and my neighbor Mrs. Gloria's car."
Afraid to get out of her car, she just sat there, but luckily her son Michael was nearby.
Michael told FOX13, "I don't think I touched the stairs coming down the stairs. I ran out, push the stuff out of the way to help her get out. "
Michael said when he found his mom, she was crying, because she was fearful she was going to get in trouble at work, but he and their neighbors are thankful they escaped this weather event physically unharmed.
Another neighbor said, "I'm just thanking God for life, for life. Material things can be replaced, just thanking God for me and my grandson's life."
