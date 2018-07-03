0 Memphis woman tries to sell officer's gun at pawn shop; family had 'no idea' it was stolen

A gun stolen from the Birmingham Police Department ended up at a pawn shop in Frayser.

Memphis police was able to recover the stolen firearm and return it.

The woman who attempted to pawn the gun claims she had no idea it was an officer’s gun.

According to a police report, Donna Macklin pawned the gun. Her daughter, Barbara Minor, was shocked when FOX13 told her the gun was stolen.

“I know that she pawned it,” Minor said. “That’s all I know but once you said Birmingham, I knew who it was from.”

Trending stories:

Her mother got the gun from her sister’s boyfriend, Lamorris Swanson. Swanson said he had no idea it was taken from the Birmingham police department.

“I’m just now finding out,” Swanson said. “All this is coming to a shock to me as well.”

He says a friend in Alabama gave him the gun.

“I need to make some calls because I need to know,” Swanson said. “I cannot go to jail over this.”

He told me he didn’t want to pawn the gun. His girlfriend’s mom, Donna, did to get money for food.

All pawn shops in Tennessee are required by state law to report all transactions within 24 hours and hold items for 30 days.

During that time, investigators try to match reports on file.

Police told FOX13 they may never find the original thief because the gun likely passed through many hands before it made it to the pawn shop.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.