Memphis woman tries to sell officer's gun at pawn shop; family, owner had 'no idea' it was stolen

A gun stolen from the Birmingham Police Department ended up at a pawn shop in Frayser.
Memphis police was able to recover the stolen firearm and return it.
The woman who attempted to pawn the gun claims she had no idea it was an officer’s gun.
Trending stories:
- Man found dead after falling in Mississippi River took drugs prior to concert, police say
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- Students, teachers mourning loss of Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}