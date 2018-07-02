  • Memphis woman tries to sell officer's gun at pawn shop; family, owner had 'no idea' it was stolen

    Updated:

    A gun stolen from the Birmingham Police Department ended up at a pawn shop in Frayser. 

    Memphis police was able to recover the stolen firearm and return it. 

    The woman who attempted to pawn the gun claims she had no idea it was an officer’s gun. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories