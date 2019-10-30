0 Memphis woman turns to FOX13 for help after ceiling of rental home collapses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman asked FOX13 for help after part of her mother's ceiling collapsed.

The woman told FOX13 her mother is on dialysis and with nowhere else to turn she reached out to FOX13's Siobhan Riley.

Earlene Smith Pearl said she was asleep when her ceiling caved in around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She told FOX13, "just fell all at once and part of it hit me, and I was trying to get out the way... but I'm hooked up to my cord and stuff it's hard to move. I have to be careful."

She is on dialysis and when the roof caved in, it got all over her medicine, and she had to throw it away.

She said for the past five years there has always been problems with the home, like mold and leaky ceilings. Problems she reported to her landlord.

"We've been calling them to come out and fix stuff and every once in a while they'll come out, but it never really gets fixed and I told them half of the tree fell at first. I told them about that, they said it was God's work... they didn't do nothing about it," Pearl said.

She said Mid-South Best Rentals on Central Avenue is who she has been contacting.

FOX13 went to the business, but they would not talk with us.

A woman at the business said storm damage is to blame.

Pearl said she wants her landlord to put her in a new home.

"When you see this miss, what do you think about it? Really gets on my nerves to tell you the truth. I've been calling those folks for years and years to get them to come out and fix this place."

Pearl's daughter had to move the bed after the ceiling fell in order to keep her mother safe.

A spokesperson with the city released a statement reading in part:

A code enforcement has been dispatched to inspect this location for tomorrow. The inspector will assess the property and determine if there is an actual infraction of the Code. If there is a violation present, code enforcement will issue a notice of violation to the property owner and a reasonable time frame to comply.

