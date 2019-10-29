Memphis woman turns to FOX13 for help after roof of rental home collapses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman asked FOX13 for help after part of her mother's roof collapsed.
The woman told FOX13 her mother is on dialysis and with nowhere else to turn she reached out to FOX13's Siobhan Riley.
According to the woman, the home constantly has problems and the landlord said it was the renter's responsibility to fix the hole.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 6 p.m., we confront the rental property management to uncover why they are refusing to fix the issues.
