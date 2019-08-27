0 Memphis woman wanted to 'get a belt and whoop' teens who carjacked, dragged her down street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is furious after she said two teenagers stole her car and dragged her down the street.

Gwen Turner told FOX13 two teens dressed in school uniforms snuck inside her car as she took her briefcase out of the trunk around 8 a.m. Monday.

Turner said those same teens walked by her home near Vollantine Avenue minutes before it happened. One even wished her a good morning.

She works as an advocate for crime victims, and she had stern words for the teens that she said stole her car.

"To be perfectly honest, I wanted to snatch him out of the car, get a belt and whoop him like I was his momma," Turner said.

As the teens tried to steal her car, Turner told FOX13 she decided to put up a fight.

Turner said she grabbed the teen in the driver's seat by the hoodie. That is when she said he drove off, dragging her with him.

Turner was dragged for about 100 yards before she let go of the car. The teens threw out several of her belongings.

Memphis police are currently searching for her red Hyundai, but Turner is more concerned about why the teens would do this.

"Either you going to end up in two places: in jail or the cemetery. And that just doesn't have to be. Take this opportunity and turn your life around," Turner said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the stolen vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

