Memphis women arrested after incident at Memorial Day cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memorial Day cookout at a Memphis park came to an abrupt end when a mother and her friend allegedly waved a gun at another mother and her children.
Ashley Pittman and Pamela Jackson are charged with seven counts of aggravated assault. The charges stem from an incident at Peabody Park on Monday.
A woman told police she was enjoying a cookout at the park when she saw a child picking on her children. She claimed she went up to the child and asked her to stop, at which point that child’s mother walked up.
The suspect, who police later identified as Ashley Pittman, allegedly said she would “shut this mother***er down." The suspect’s friend, identified as Pamela Jackson, told her to go pop the trunk and “get the package,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim told police Pittman went to the car and came back with a handgun. She allegedly began waving the gun toward the victim and her children.
The victim – who was carrying a baby – ran away with her four other children and a friend, according to police documents. She told police she felt their lives were in danger.
Police arrived and got consent to search Jackson’s car. They found a handgun inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers also spoke to a witness at the scene.
