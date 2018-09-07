Memphis workers file OSHA complaint over extreme heat at Verizon distribution center

Some employees have filed an OSHA complaint against a Memphis company for extreme heat.
The employees filed the complaint against XPO Logistics for extreme heat at its Verizon Warehouse in Memphis.
One employee claims over her four years at the facility, she suffered from heat stress multiple times.
She said in the complaint that she fainted from dehydration in 2015.
In 2017, the employee said she had such severe muscle cramps from dehydration that she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Earlier this summer, the woman also said she suffered from severe dizziness and nausea that forced her to stop working.
Workers said in the complaint that the company knows how hot it is in the un-air-conditioned metal warehouse, yet it does not provide proper breaks to allow workers to cool down or reduce production quotas on extremely hot days.
FOX13 reached out to XPO Logistics management and haven’t heard back.
