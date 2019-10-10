Memphis Zoo introducing new baby animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo has some exciting news!
There are two new additions to the Cat County exhibit. Two new babies are expected to be announced today.
"We're thrilled to welcome these two new additions to Cat Country," said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer. "Not only are they adorable, they're an important big cat. Jaguar populations are on the decline in the wild and we are proud to be an institution focused so heavily on conservation and research efforts."
The public will have the opportunity to participate in a naming contest for the cubs. Details about the contest will be released in the coming weeks. Currently, the cubs are not on exhibit but are behind the scenes nursing from mom and getting stronger each day. Memphis Zoo will provide regular updates on the cubs and will inform the public on when they will be on exhibit for everyone to see.
